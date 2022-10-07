Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pardeep Narwal will be the centre of attraction when UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match of day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture..

The high-octane season opener, part of a triple header itinerary for day 1, will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | JPP: 3 | UPY:4 | Tie: 0

Rahul Chaudhari found a taker in Jaipur Pink Panthers at the auction this season and will hope to repay their faith with a strong showing in PKL 9 | Photo Credit: Jaipur Pink Panthers/Instagram

SQUADS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman Mahipal Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday