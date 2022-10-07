PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddhas in the third match on day 1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

07 October, 2022 14:55 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddhas in the third match on day 1. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Can Pardeep Narwal find his old form with UP Yoddhas this season?

Can Pardeep Narwal find his old form with UP Yoddhas this season? | Photo Credit: Instagram/UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal will be the centre of attraction when UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match of day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture..

The high-octane season opener, part of a triple header itinerary for day 1, will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | JPP: 3 | UPY:4 | Tie: 0

Rahul Chaudhari found a taker in Jaipur Pink Panthers at the auction this season and will hope to repay their faith with a strong showing in PKL 9

Rahul Chaudhari found a taker in Jaipur Pink Panthers at the auction this season and will hope to repay their faith with a strong showing in PKL 9 | Photo Credit: Jaipur Pink Panthers/Instagram

SQUADS
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
UP YODDHAS
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman Mahipal
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday

