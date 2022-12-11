Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal tops raiding chart; Score table updated after league stage

Jaipur Pink Panthers star raider Arjun Deshwal scored 286 raid points after the end of the league stage in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Arjun averaged 13 raid points per game and notched 17 Super 10s till now.

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls scored 257 raid points with an average of 12.24 raid points per game in the 21 games he played this season. Bharat racked up 15 Super 10s in PKL 9.

Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar summed up the top three raiders of PKL 9 with 246 raid points and 16 Super 10s in 22 games.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder and Tamil Thalaivas debutant raider Narender completes the top 5 with 238 and 220 raid points, respectively.

Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas, Parteek Dahiya of Gujarat Giants, Sachin and Rohit Gulia of Patna Pirates and Manjeet of Haryana Steelers are the other entrants of the top 10 list of top raiders.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 10

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 3: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors