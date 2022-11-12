Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Follow: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Live

Arjun shines, yet again with his Super 10, against Patna Pirates in the final encounter of the triple panga on Friday, November 11.

However, Arjun lacked support from his team and could not lead his team to the third win in three games as Patna Pirates won the game 37-30 with the performances of Sachin and Rohit Gulia.

Sachin maintained his eighth spot in the top raiders this season with an 8-point game along with Rohit Gulia’s 9-point game.

Arjun’s 13 points went in vain, although he climbed to the second position in the raid charts with 135 raid points this season, only lesser than Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who has 146 points in 12 games.

The raiding chart top 10 remains the same after yesterday’s games.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

