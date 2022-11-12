PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
12 November, 2022 12:20 IST
Arjun Deshwal completes another Super 10 and now has 135 raid points this season.

Arjun Deshwal completes another Super 10 and now has 135 raid points this season. | Photo Credit: PKL

Arjun shines, yet again with his Super 10, against Patna Pirates in the final encounter of the triple panga on Friday, November 11.

However, Arjun lacked support from his team and could not lead his team to the third win in three games as Patna Pirates won the game 37-30 with the performances of Sachin and Rohit Gulia.

Sachin maintained his eighth spot in the top raiders this season with an 8-point game along with Rohit Gulia’s 9-point game.

Arjun’s 13 points went in vain, although he climbed to the second position in the raid charts with 135 raid points this season, only lesser than Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who has 146 points in 12 games.

The raiding chart top 10 remains the same after yesterday’s games.

Matches played on November 11

MATCH 1: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 3: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The table was updated after Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game on Friday, November 11.

