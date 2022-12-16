Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Defender, Most High 5s: Ankush oust Chiyaneh from top; table updated after 2nd semifinal - Puneri vs Tamil

Sahul Kumar of Jaipur Pink Panthers scored 10 tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal to tame the in-form attack of Bharat, Vikash and Neeraj Narwal.

His tremendous effort was complimented by Ankush’s high-five, which led him past Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui at the top of the best defenders chart.

Ankush now has 86 tackle points and nine high 5s in 23 games he played in PKL 9.

Jaipur captain Sunil Kumar could only manage one tackle point against the Bulls to his tally and now has 59 tackle points to his name.

Saurabh Nandal and Aman of Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in the third and fourth spots with 72 and 60 points, respectively.

Sumit of UP Yoddhas jumped places to finish his campaign with 54 points in 21 games.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 15

SEMIFINAL 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

SEMIFINAL 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas