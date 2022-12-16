PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Defender, Most High 5s: Ankush oust Chiyaneh from top; table updated after 2nd semifinal - Puneri vs Tamil

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most tackle points and most high 5s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 18:57 IST
Sahul Kumar scored 10 tackle points against Bengaluru in the first semifinal to lead the team to a thrashing 49-29 win.

Sahul Kumar scored 10 tackle points against Bengaluru in the first semifinal to lead the team to a thrashing 49-29 win. | Photo Credit: Instragram/Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sahul Kumar of Jaipur Pink Panthers scored 10 tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal to tame the in-form attack of Bharat, Vikash and Neeraj Narwal.

His tremendous effort was complimented by Ankush’s high-five, which led him past Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui at the top of the best defenders chart.

Ankush now has 86 tackle points and nine high 5s in 23 games he played in PKL 9.

Jaipur captain Sunil Kumar could only manage one tackle point against the Bulls to his tally and now has 59 tackle points to his name.

Saurabh Nandal and Aman of Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in the third and fourth spots with 72 and 60 points, respectively.

Sumit of UP Yoddhas jumped places to finish his campaign with 54 points in 21 games.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 15

SEMIFINAL 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

SEMIFINAL 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

The top raiders table was updated after the 2nd Semifinal played between Puneri Paltanvs Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday, December, 15.

Read more stories on PKL.

Videos

