Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Semifinal 2 Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri up against Tamil in must-win clash; No Aslam, Mohit

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi semifinal fixture between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas at NSCI Dome, NVP Stadium, in Mumbai on 15th December, Thursday.

Players to watch out for

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar

LINEUPS:

Puneri Paltan:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Abishek, Sahil Gulia, Himashu

The Aslam - Mohit Duo are recovering well however won't be playing today's match and hopefully we will see them in the Finals

Head-to-head record

Played: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 3 | Tamil Thalaivas: 3 | Tied: 2

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Lost 39-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-44

Beat Patna Pirates 44-30

Lost 41-45 to UP Yoddhas

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 52-24

Beat UP Yoddhas 43-28

Lost 38-61 to Haryana Steelers

Beat UP Yoddhas 36(6)-36(4) in tie-breakers in 2nd Eliminator

PREVIEW

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in the league stage. During the league stage, Puneri Paltan was involved in two thrilling matches against Tamil Thalaivas. They won one of those games 35-34 and lost the other by the same scoreline. However, they will be confident about winning on Thursday, especially with their attack looking strong with their raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points), Akash Shinde (131 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points). They are defensively solid as well with captain Fazel Atrachali leading the way with 51 tackle points. The likes of Sombir (35 tackle points), Abinesh Nadarajan (29 tackle points) and Sanket Sawant (28 tackle points) have also contributed.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Tamil Thalaivas

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas will be making its first-ever semifinal appearance after beating UP Yoddhas in an exhilarating tie-breaker in Eliminator 2. A lot will depend on the young shoulders of Narender as far as the Thalaivas’ raiding department goes. He has amassed 232 raid points this season and has been well-supported by Ajinkya Pawar (123 raid points). Himanshu Singh has been their next-best raider with 45 raid points and needless to say, he’ll be keen on adding to his tally in the semi-final. On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia (54 tackle points) and Sagar (53 tackle points) have been their top performers, while M. Abishek and Mohit have chipped in with 39 and 30 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The 2nd Semifinals between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Thursday, December 15.