Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Semifinal 2 Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri up against Tamil in must-win clash; No Aslam, Mohit

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi semifinal fixture between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas at NSCI Dome, NVP Stadium, in Mumbai on 15th December, Thursday.
Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar
Puneri Paltan:
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Abishek, Sahil Gulia, Himashu
Played: 8 | Puneri Paltan: 3 | Tamil Thalaivas: 3 | Tied: 2
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
Lost 38-61 to Haryana Steelers
Beat UP Yoddhas 36(6)-36(4) in tie-breakers in 2nd Eliminator
PREVIEW
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in the league stage. During the league stage, Puneri Paltan was involved in two thrilling matches against Tamil Thalaivas. They won one of those games 35-34 and lost the other by the same scoreline. However, they will be confident about winning on Thursday, especially with their attack looking strong with their raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points), Akash Shinde (131 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points). They are defensively solid as well with captain Fazel Atrachali leading the way with 51 tackle points. The likes of Sombir (35 tackle points), Abinesh Nadarajan (29 tackle points) and Sanket Sawant (28 tackle points) have also contributed.
Tamil Thalaivas
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas will be making its first-ever semifinal appearance after beating UP Yoddhas in an exhilarating tie-breaker in Eliminator 2. A lot will depend on the young shoulders of Narender as far as the Thalaivas’ raiding department goes. He has amassed 232 raid points this season and has been well-supported by Ajinkya Pawar (123 raid points). Himanshu Singh has been their next-best raider with 45 raid points and needless to say, he’ll be keen on adding to his tally in the semi-final. On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia (54 tackle points) and Sagar (53 tackle points) have been their top performers, while M. Abishek and Mohit have chipped in with 39 and 30 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
The 2nd Semifinals between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Thursday, December 15.