PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later

- February 12, 2024 20:4818-42
Arjun Deshwal picks up Harendra Kumar in the raid.
- February 12, 2024 20:4818-41
Sunil Kumar gets to his HIGH FIVE after taking down Gagana Gowda.
- February 12, 2024 20:4718-40
Few substitutions for the Jaipur side. Abhijeet Malik comes in for V Ajith Kumar but he has been tackled by Gulveer Singh.
- February 12, 2024 20:4517-40
The lead continues to increase as Arjun Deshwal picks another touchpoint. This time of Sumit.
- February 12, 2024 20:4517-39
Reza Mirbagheri tackles Mahipal.
- February 12, 2024 20:4317-38
A couple of quick points for UP as Gulveer Singh picks up Amirhossein Mohammad in the raid before Hitesh takes down V Ajith Kumar. Kumar gets a bonus, though.
- February 12, 2024 20:4215-37
A surrender raid for Arjun Deshwal who picks Hitesh as JAIPUR INFLICTTS THIRD ALL-OUT ON UP YODDHAS.
- February 12, 2024 20:4115-34
This time Gulveer Singh goes out of bounds.
- February 12, 2024 20:4115-33
Arjun removes Harendra Kumar in the raid.
- February 12, 2024 20:4015-32
Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki removes Sumit before Mahipal goes out of bounds so points are being granted with ease to Jaipur.
- February 12, 2024 20:4015-30
Arjun Deshwal completes SUPER 10 with a touchpoint of Ashu Singh.
- February 12, 2024 20:3915-29
Gagana Gowda has been taken down by the man in form for Jaipur in the defence, Sunil Kumar.
- February 12, 2024 20:3815-28
Gagana Gowda tags Ankush before Hitesh V Ajith Kumar to remove the other strike raider of Jaipur.
- February 12, 2024 20:3713-28
Ashu Singh gets the better of Arjun Deshwal this time. The star raider has been brought down.
- February 12, 2024 20:3512-28
Okay, so UP is back to its original form. The raid unit is not working, the defence looks confused yet again. Ankush tackles Gagana Gowda to make things worse for UP. But one defender goes out of bounds to square off things in this raid.
- February 12, 2024 20:3311-27
Arjun Deshwal does the clean-up act. He removes Mahipal and Hitesh as JAIPUR GETS SECOND ALL-OUT ON UP.
- February 12, 2024 20:29HALFTIME | UP 11-23 JAIPUR
Arjun Deswal lands another tag on the UP defender. This time Kiran Magar goes out as the halftime whistle goes off too.
- February 12, 2024 20:2811-22
Arjun Deshwal, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned to induce more damage to the Yoddhas. He escapes and takes two touchpoints of Harendra Kumar and Ashu Singh.
- February 12, 2024 20:2611-20
Sunil Kumar can not be stopped today. He takes down Gagana Gowda this time.
- February 12, 2024 20:2611-19
Arjun Deshwal goes into the raid and swiftly gets a toe touch on Sumit.
- February 12, 2024 20:2511-18
Gulveer Singh, the last man in for UP, goes into the raid and is instantly taken down by Ankush to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT ON UP YODDHAS. Only a bonus to salvage for the raider.
- February 12, 2024 20:2410-15
Harendra Kumar tries to block Arjun Deshwal with a solo effort but the Jaipur raider crosses the midline on time and UP is down with only one player.
- February 12, 2024 20:2310-14
Sunil Kumar pounces on Anil Kumar and gets a double thigh hold which is enough for the Jaipur skipper to take the raider down and get a tackle point.
- February 12, 2024 20:2110-13
Hitesh and Harendra Kumar, the only two active players for UP now, make sure to take Ajith Kumar down and get SUPER TACKLE points for their team this time.
- February 12, 2024 20:218-13
Sunil Kumar takes down Samuel Wafula to increase the lead.
- February 12, 2024 20:208-12
V Ajith Kumar jumps and runs back after picking a touch on Sumit in the do-or-die raid.
- February 12, 2024 20:198-11
Gagana Gowda is in the raid for UP. He gets a touch on Ankush first and endures a dash from Sunil and crosses the midline. The on-field umpires gave two touchpoints to Gowda first but after some discussion, they changed it to SUPER TACKLE as they thought his dangling hand was coming from outside. UP reviews this one but the verdict remains the same.
- February 12, 2024 20:138-9
Arjun Deshwal has been taken down! He enters the do-or-die raid and finds himself encircled by the UP defence. Hitesh gets the first touch on Deshwal.
- February 12, 2024 20:117-9
Mahipal tumbles and goes into the lobby in the raid to gift two points via SUPER TACKLE to the three-man Jaipur defence.
- February 12, 2024 20:107-7
Arjun Deshwal goes into the raid and tags Ashu Singh this time to restore parity.
- February 12, 2024 20:097-6
Gagana Gowda goes in the raid in front of the two-man defence of Lucky and Abhishek KS. Both defenders get the hold of Gowda to thump him down and complete SUPER TACKLE. Abhishek goes out of bounds so one point to UP as well.
- February 12, 2024 20:086-4
A bonus to Arjun Deshwal.
- February 12, 2024 20:086-3
Gagana Gowda deduces a mistake from Reza and escapes his hold to get a point.
- February 12, 2024 20:075-3
Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki goes into the raid and removes Sumit with a reverse toe touch.
- February 12, 2024 20:065-2
Gagana Gowda goes into the raid and has been taken down but Sahul Kumar crosses the midline so a point to the raider instead of super tackle.
- February 12, 2024 20:054-2
V Ajith Kumar goes into the do-or-die raid and runs into Sumit who gets a double thigh hold and takes him down with a solo effort.
- February 12, 2024 20:033-2
Mahipal goes into the raid and tags Ankush while also escaping the dash from Sunil Kumar. So two points for the raider here.
- February 12, 2024 20:021-2
One point each for both teams as one defender from UP goes out of bounds. However, the defence takes Arjun Deshwal down for a point.
- February 12, 2024 20:010-1
Arjun Deshwal opens his account with a bonus.
- February 12, 2024 20:00Toss Update
UP wins the toss and elects the court. Jaipur to raid first.
- February 12, 2024 19:58Points table before matchday 65
- February 12, 2024 19:33Lineups out for UP vs Jaipur
UP Yoddhas: Sumit, Hitesh, Samuel Wafula, Mahipal, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Amirhossein Mohammad
- February 12, 2024 19:28Previous Encounter
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in the previous encounter.
- February 12, 2024 19:28Head-to-head record
Total player: 10 | Jaipur won: 5 | UP won: 5
- February 12, 2024 19:22UP vs Jaipur recent form
UP Yoddhas head into this clash after a defeat against Haryana Steelers in its previous match. It lost the match 34-50.
Jaipur, meanwhile, won its last match, beating Dabang Delhi. 27-22.
- February 12, 2024 19:17February 12 Schedule
Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
- February 12, 2024 19:16Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 12, 2024 19:12Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 12, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
