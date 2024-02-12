MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later

PKL 10: Catch the live actions, score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 12, 2024 20:51 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 12, 2024.

The scores will read as UPJaipur (M1) and Bengal—Mumba (M2)

  • February 12, 2024 20:48
    18-42

    Arjun Deshwal picks up Harendra Kumar in the raid. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:48
    18-41

    Sunil Kumar gets to his HIGH FIVE after taking down Gagana Gowda. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:47
    18-40

    Few substitutions for the Jaipur side. Abhijeet Malik comes in for V Ajith Kumar but he has been tackled by Gulveer Singh. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:45
    17-40

    The lead continues to increase as Arjun Deshwal picks another touchpoint. This time of Sumit. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:45
    17-39

    Reza Mirbagheri tackles Mahipal.

  • February 12, 2024 20:43
    17-38

    A couple of quick points for UP as Gulveer Singh picks up Amirhossein Mohammad in the raid before Hitesh takes down V Ajith Kumar. Kumar gets a bonus, though. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:42
    15-37

    A surrender raid for Arjun Deshwal who picks Hitesh as JAIPUR INFLICTTS THIRD ALL-OUT ON UP YODDHAS.

  • February 12, 2024 20:41
    15-34

    This time Gulveer Singh goes out of bounds. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:41
    15-33

    Arjun removes Harendra Kumar in the raid. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:40
    15-32

    Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki removes Sumit before Mahipal goes out of bounds so points are being granted with ease to Jaipur. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:40
    15-30

    Arjun Deshwal completes SUPER 10 with a touchpoint of Ashu Singh. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:39
    15-29

    Gagana Gowda has been taken down by the man in form for Jaipur in the defence, Sunil Kumar. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:38
    15-28

    Gagana Gowda tags Ankush before Hitesh V Ajith Kumar to remove the other strike raider of Jaipur. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:37
    13-28

    Ashu Singh gets the better of Arjun Deshwal this time. The star raider has been brought down. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:35
    12-28

    Okay, so UP is back to its original form. The raid unit is not working, the defence looks confused yet again. Ankush tackles Gagana Gowda to make things worse for UP. But one defender goes out of bounds to square off things in this raid. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:33
    11-27

    Arjun Deshwal does the clean-up act. He removes Mahipal and Hitesh as JAIPUR GETS SECOND ALL-OUT ON UP.

  • February 12, 2024 20:29
    HALFTIME | UP 11-23 JAIPUR

    Arjun Deswal lands another tag on the UP defender. This time Kiran Magar goes out as the halftime whistle goes off too. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:28
    11-22

    Arjun Deshwal, meanwhile, is leaving no stone unturned to induce more damage to the Yoddhas. He escapes and takes two touchpoints of Harendra Kumar and Ashu Singh. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:26
    11-20

    Sunil Kumar can not be stopped today. He takes down Gagana Gowda this time. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:26
    11-19

    Arjun Deshwal goes into the raid and swiftly gets a toe touch on Sumit. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:25
    11-18

    Gulveer Singh, the last man in for UP, goes into the raid and is instantly taken down by Ankush to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT ON UP YODDHAS. Only a bonus to salvage for the raider. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:24
    10-15

    Harendra Kumar tries to block Arjun Deshwal with a solo effort but the Jaipur raider crosses the midline on time and UP is down with only one player. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:23
    10-14

    Sunil Kumar pounces on Anil Kumar and gets a double thigh hold which is enough for the Jaipur skipper to take the raider down and get a tackle point. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:21
    10-13

    Hitesh and Harendra Kumar, the only two active players for UP now, make sure to take Ajith Kumar down and get SUPER TACKLE points for their team this time. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:21
    8-13

    Sunil Kumar takes down Samuel Wafula to increase the lead. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:20
    8-12

    V Ajith Kumar jumps and runs back after picking a touch on Sumit in the do-or-die raid. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:19
    8-11

    Gagana Gowda is in the raid for UP. He gets a touch on Ankush first and endures a dash from Sunil and crosses the midline. The on-field umpires gave two touchpoints to Gowda first but after some discussion, they changed it to SUPER TACKLE as they thought his dangling hand was coming from outside. UP reviews this one but the verdict remains the same. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:13
    8-9

    Arjun Deshwal has been taken down! He enters the do-or-die raid and finds himself encircled by the UP defence. Hitesh gets the first touch on Deshwal. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:11
    7-9

    Mahipal tumbles and goes into the lobby in the raid to gift two points via SUPER TACKLE to the three-man Jaipur defence. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:10
    7-7

    Arjun Deshwal goes into the raid and tags Ashu Singh this time to restore parity. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:09
    7-6

    Gagana Gowda goes in the raid in front of the two-man defence of Lucky and Abhishek KS. Both defenders get the hold of Gowda to thump him down and complete SUPER TACKLE. Abhishek goes out of bounds so one point to UP as well. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:08
    6-4

    A bonus to Arjun Deshwal. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:08
    6-3

    Gagana Gowda deduces a mistake from Reza and escapes his hold to get a point. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:07
    5-3

    Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki goes into the raid and removes Sumit with a reverse toe touch. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:06
    5-2

    Gagana Gowda goes into the raid and has been taken down but Sahul Kumar crosses the midline so a point to the raider instead of super tackle. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:05
    4-2

    V Ajith Kumar goes into the do-or-die raid and runs into Sumit who gets a double thigh hold and takes him down with a solo effort. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:03
    3-2

    Mahipal goes into the raid and tags Ankush while also escaping the dash from Sunil Kumar. So two points for the raider here. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:02
    1-2

    One point each for both teams as one defender from UP goes out of bounds. However, the defence takes Arjun Deshwal down for a point. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:01
    0-1

    Arjun Deshwal opens his account with a bonus. 

  • February 12, 2024 20:00
    Toss Update

    UP wins the toss and elects the court. Jaipur to raid first. 

  • February 12, 2024 19:58
    Points table before matchday 65

    Screenshot 2024-02-12 195026.png

  • February 12, 2024 19:33
    Lineups out for UP vs Jaipur

    UP Yoddhas: Sumit, Hitesh, Samuel Wafula, Mahipal, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Amirhossein Mohammad

  • February 12, 2024 19:28
    Previous Encounter

    Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in the previous encounter. 

  • February 12, 2024 19:28
    Head-to-head record

    Total player: 10 | Jaipur won: 5 | UP won: 5

  • February 12, 2024 19:22
    UP vs Jaipur recent form

    UP Yoddhas head into this clash after a defeat against Haryana Steelers in its previous match. It lost the match 34-50. 

    Jaipur, meanwhile, won its last match, beating Dabang Delhi. 27-22. 

  • February 12, 2024 19:17
    February 12 Schedule

    Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

  • February 12, 2024 19:16
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 12, 2024 19:12
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 65 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 12, 2024.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023-24 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A to stay with 20 teams after league vote
    AFP
  3. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-1 PFC, Drincic, Jordan score, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh loses to Caruana; Firouzja beats Carlsen
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan qualify for PKL 10 playoffs with big wins over Bulls, Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal thrashes Telugu 55-35; Patna beats Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Haryana gets third win on trot after beating UP 50-34; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi beats Haryana Steelers 35-32 in a thriller, Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Telugu Titans 54-29 as Hyderabad leg ends
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A to stay with 20 teams after league vote
    AFP
  3. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-1 PFC, Drincic, Jordan score, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh loses to Caruana; Firouzja beats Carlsen
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment