Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Pardeep Narwal vs Deepak Niwas Hooda as UP Yoddha takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL match between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers.



Barely any time to breathe as we get into the second game of the night. Tamil Thalaivas restricted U Mumba to a draw in the first game of the night after Ajith Kumar brought the men in orange roaring back into the game. Check out the highlights here: Pro Kabaddi day 6 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas 30-30 U Mumba - Thalaivas defense restricys U Mumba to draw after Ajith's heroics



8.20pm: Before we head into this game, take a look at how these two sides fared in their previous fixtures. UP Yoddha beat Patna Pirates while Jaipur Pink Panthers decisively beat Haryana Steelers: PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur



8:15pm: If you're new to the PKL caravan and are wondering what super raids, super tackles, bonus points, do or die raids are, we have you covered.





8.10pm: Jaipur goes up against UP Yoddha today. Deepak Niwas Hooda vs Pardeep Narwal.



8pm: Good evening. It's day 6 of the PKL and an interesting match is on as we speak between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. Check out our live coverage: Pro Kabaddi day 6 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas 30-30 U Mumba - Thalaivas defense restricys U Mumba to draw after Ajith's heroics