Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Manjeet vs Fazel Atrachali as Tamil Thalaivas eyes first win of season against formidable U Mumba

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.

6.30pm: Tamil Thalaivas has had an underwhelming start to the season with a draw against Telugu Titans and a reasonably heavy eight-point loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their most recent outing. U Mumba is by no means an easy opponent to bounce back against. What works for the Thalaivas this time around is a marginally better raiding outfit. Manjeet, their big ticket Rs.90L+ signing has come good for the side in both games, with his defensive contributions also coming to the fore in the game against the Bulls. Surjeet Singh has been rallying his forces in the defence but the side could use tighter tackles to actually stop the point leaks and if Abhishek Singh's imperious form is something to go by, the Thalaivas have to be much better in the back.



6pm: Good evening everyone! Welcome to live coverage of PKL action today. We have two interesting encounters on the cards today - Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in the first game while UP Yoddha take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second game.

Before we go into details of the first game, here's a recap of yesterday's fixtures where Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants settled for a draw while Pawan Sehrawat guided Bengaluru Bulls to a thrilling win over Bengal Warriors. Pro Kabaddi 2021 day 5: Super 10s for Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar; Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors, Gujarat, Delhi settle for draw