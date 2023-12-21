PKL Season 10: Tamil Thalaivas hope for turnaround in home leg

With the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 caravan moving to Chennai from December 22, for its fourth leg, Tamil Thalaivas Captain Sagar Rathee expressed his excitement about playing in front of the home crowd after a four-year hiatus and outlined the team’s aspirations at an under-20 tournament at SDAT Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

With two wins and two losses relegating them to the bottom half of the table, the Thalaivas are determined to turn the tide. “We aim to make the people of Chennai proud. We’ll pour our hearts into these four home matches and strive for a clean sweep,” says a confident Sagar during an under-20 tournament.

Leadership, for Sagar, is not about a burden, but an opportunity to empower. “Our players are incredibly supportive,” he says. “The captaincy responsibility feels more like an opportunity to contribute. I lead by example, giving my all while helping the team thrive.”

The Thalaivas’ young defensive unit is a source of both promise and concern. “Our last match exposed some defensive weaknesses but we’re utilising this break to refine our organisation and tighten up as a unit,” Sagar admits.

In kabaddi, the lines between offence and defence blur. “Everyone defends,” Sagar explains, “we operate as a cohesive unit, and every player, including raiders, contributes to stopping the opposition.”

Analysing the performance so far, Sagar acknowledges, “We have a consistent core, but defensive lapses and individual off days hinder our progress. We don’t dwell on setbacks; we learn from our mistakes.”

Sagar identifies cover defence as a key area for improvement. “Primarily, lapses in cover defence (both right and left) cost us dearly. We’re actively working with them to solidify their game for the upcoming matches,” he concludes.