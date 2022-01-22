Pro Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan, U Mumba post wins; Jaipur Pink Panthers ties with Tamil Thalaivas

Mohit Goyat was the star for Puneri Paltan as he led his side to a 37-35 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Saturday.

The raider scored 13 points (including three tackle points) as Puneri Paltan stopped Pawan Sehrawat and the Bulls from moving to the top of the points table. Puneri Paltan remains 11th with 27 points from 12 games.

Puneri Paltan began the game on the front foot with Mohit picking up regular raid points and he received great support from the defence marshalled by Sanket Sawant. Coach Anup Kumar also changed his proven corner combination of Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj for Sombir and Karamvir for the match.

Mohit’s two-point raid in the 10th minute reduced the Bulls to two men and his side got the All Out in the 13th minute. The first half ended at 16-15 with Puneri Paltan holding on to a slender lead. Mohit's two-point raid early in the second half paved way for another All Out. Puneri Paltan opened up a five-point lead and sustained the pressure on the Bulls who looked disorganised in defence. Pawan Sehrawat, Bulls' captain anf lead raider, was playing as a right corner and the confusion allowed Puneri Paltan to ease ahead.

Right corner Sombir picked up a High-5 for Puneri Paltan as the side picked up its fifth win of the campaign.

- U Mumba cruises past Telugu Titans -

Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali shone for U Mumba as the former champion defeated Telugu Titans 42-35. The win took U Mumba to the fourth spot on the points table.

U Mumba dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points. Adarsh was the sole star for Telugu Titans as he clinched a Super 10.

U Mumba started the match aggressively with Abhishek's speedy hand touches giving the side the early points. Rahul Sethpal and Fazel Atrachali ensured the defence was compact too as U Mumba raced into an early lead. The side inflicted the first All Out in the 7th minute to open a healthy lead.

The Titans, fresh from its victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers, staged a comeback, through Adarsh as his multiple raids reduced the U Mumba men on the mat. Two Super Tackles by U Mumba gave the side valuable points, but Titans got the All Out with two minutes remaining. U Mumba had a five-point lead with scores 22-17 at the interval.

Surinder Singh and Adarsh continued to pick up points and tried to bring the Titans back in the game, but the side trailed by eight points with 10 minutes on the clock. Adarsh’s raiding helped Titans reduce the gap in the closing minutes as U Mumba's defence faltered. However, a two-point raid from Ajinkya Kapre ensured U Mumba retained a seven-point lead and collected all the points on offer.

- Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas share the spoils -

In the final game of the evening, there was nothing to separate Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalavas as the two sides played out a 34-34 tie. The result sees both the sides move up a spot to the seventh and eighth positions respectively. This is Tamil Thalaivas' sixth draw of the season - the most by any team in PKL 8.

It was a game where the raiders ruled the roost as Arjun Deshwal led the scoring for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 15 points, while Ajinkya Pawar scored 14 points for Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet also had a good run as he bagged 12 points too.