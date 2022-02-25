Patna Pirates' left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui was the best defender of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 86 tackle points in 24 matches. The Iranian's aggressive style of play helped in making Patna's defence the most-feared in the league.

Here are the top five defenders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8:

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (Patna Pirates) - 86 tackle points in 24 matches

Sagar Rathee (Tamil Thalaivas) - 74 points in 22 matches

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls) - 63 tackle points in 24 matches

Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers) - 61 tackle points in 22 matches

Sumit (UP Yoddha) - 59 tackle points in 24 matches