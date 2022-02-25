PKL PKL 2021-22 Top five defenders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Patna Pirates' left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui was the best defender of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 86 tackle points in 24 matches. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 22:29 IST Patna Pirates' left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui was the best defender of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 86 tackle points in 24 matches. - PKL Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 22:29 IST Patna Pirates' left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui was the best defender of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with 86 tackle points in 24 matches. The Iranian's aggressive style of play helped in making Patna's defence the most-feared in the league.READ: Dabang Delhi wins PKL8, beats Patna Pirates 37-36 in final Here are the top five defenders of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8:Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (Patna Pirates) - 86 tackle points in 24 matchesSagar Rathee (Tamil Thalaivas) - 74 points in 22 matchesSaurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls) - 63 tackle points in 24 matchesJaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers) - 61 tackle points in 22 matchesSumit (UP Yoddha) - 59 tackle points in 24 matches Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :