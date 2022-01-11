Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans face Gujarat Giants in clash of bottom two sides

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.

TELUGU TITANS vs GUJARAT GIANTS

9-16: Do-ro-die raid. Mahendra Rajput goes in but does not come back as substitute Akash pulled him back. C Arun has been issued a green card for jersey pulling. FIRST TACKLE POINT OF THE MATCH FOR TELUGU TITANS!

8-15: ALL OUT! It was Telugu Titans only remaining player on the mat - Adarsh T, who went in for the do-or-die raid, got a bonus but failed to return to his side of the mat as Parvesh took him down.

7-12: It was a do-or-die raid for Rakesh S. He first got a touch point through a back kick on Shihas and then another when Ruturaj Koravi failed to push him off the mat.

7-10: Now then. Finally a successful back hold from Ankit from the left corner on Rakesh Gowda.

6-8: SUPER RAID! Bonus plus two touch points for Rakesh S as Surinder and Rajnish try unsuccessfully to push him off the mat but he gets his hand over the mid line in time.

5-5: Brilliant two-point raid from Mahendra Rajput. Parity restored.

3-5: Parvesh Bhainswal gets no support from his fellow defenders as he goes for Rajnish's ankle.

3-3: Failed ankle hold by Sumit and it is an easy touch point for Rajnish.

2-3: As elegant a dubki you'll ever see. Rakesh S gets a touch on Ruturaj.

1-2: Mahendra Rajput picks up a bonus for Gujarat Giants.

1-1: A great toe touch by Rajnish on Ankit on the right corner.

0-1: Rakesh S starts off with a bonus point.

Telugu Titans won the toss and it is the Giants who will raid first.

Still no Siddharth Desai.

8:37pm: LINE-UPS!

Telugu Titans: Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Rajnish, C Arun, Adarsh, Rakesh Gowda, Shihas

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Sumit, Ankit

8:20pm: Head-to-head record- Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants have faced each other four times in PKL and it is the Giants currently leading by 3-1.

8:15pm: Gujarat Giants' story is quite similar except that they have at least one win which they got in their season opener against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Post that, they have played ties against Dabang Delhi K.C. and U.P. Yoddha. Three of their four losses have been by three points or less including a heartbreaking 26-27 loss defeat to Patna Pirates on Saturday. The Giants have a fairly young and inexperienced raiding department but it is the defence that has let them down. Giants would hope to get their season back on track with a win over Telugu Titans.

8:10pm: It's a clash of the bottom two. Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants. When you closely look at the results of Telugu Titans' matches, you can't be blamed for thinking that they have been quite unlucky this season. Lack of presence of mind, a moment of brilliance from their opponent, sheer misfortune, call it what you may but the fact is that Telugu Titans's case, barring their last match where U Mumba comprehensively beat them 48-38, has been a case of so near yet so far. In their six other matches, they have two ties (against Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls) and four more losses (against Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C.) where the biggest margin of defeat has been just two points. Not only that, they have also been missing their star raider Siddharth Desai due to injury. Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish have done a commendable job in Desai's absense but if the Titans want to make it to the playoffs, they'll have to start dominating their fixtures from the word go. A big win against Gujarat Giants would be a great first step in that direction.

