IPL 2020 Star Batsman of the Fortnight: Shikhar Dhawan, positive and fearless!

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan celebrates in his usual style after hammering a century off just 59 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings. - Sportzpics / BCCI
It seems the long break has actually helped Shikhar Dhawan. The India international is feeling fresh, running faster and by his own admission — has no fear of being dismissed.
And that’s evident from his form in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 34-year-old Delhi Capitals batsman hammered two consecutive centuries — against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab — becoming the first to achieve the feat.
While his unbeaten 101 against Super Kings came in just 59 balls — guiding his team to a five-wicket win — it took Dhawan 61 deliveries to play an unbeaten knock of 106 against Kings XI. However, his team lost the game.
And not just the tree-figure knocks, he also slammed a couple of half-centuries, making it a season to remember for him so far. But then, what has been the secret of his success?
Dhawan, who enjoys playing his shots, admits that a change in mindset has actually helped him stay positive and focus on the job. After early struggles in the tournament — where he failed to convert the starts — things changed soon after his unbeaten 69 against Mumbai Indians on October 11. That, Dhawan indicates, boosted his confidence.
At a time when opening has been an area of concern for Delhi, Dhawan has succeeded in taking the pressure off the middle-order by ensuring that he contributed significantly with the bat. “I play with courage. I am not afraid to get out…” he says, making it obvious that he is enjoying every moment.
Life inside the bio-bubble hasn’t been easy for the cricketers, but Dhawan — a seasoned campaigner — has proven that the positive approach towards the game is what matters the most. Runs will follow…
