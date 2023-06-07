From the horse’s mouth: Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh explain what makes Chennai Super Kings special

Published : Jun 07, 2023 16:27 IST , Mumbai - 5 MINS READ

Owning the limelight: Tushar Deshpane starred with the new ball as well as at the death for the Chennai Super Kings this year. Although he proved to be expensive towards the business end, his happy knack of picking wickets benefitted CSK. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tushar Deshpande is not new to the world of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai fast bowler was part of the Delhi Capitals in 2020 before moving to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

While he had an average outing in 2022, picking up just three wickets for the Chennai outfit, Deshpande emerged as the team’s highest wicket-taker this year with 21 scalps from 14 outings.

As Deepak Chahar missed out on a large part of the tournament due to injury, Deshpande spearheaded the CSK bowling attack and provided the team with breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Over the last few domestic seasons, he has been Mumbai’s fast-bowling mainstay, and now, with backing from none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Deshpande has been able to replicate his Mumbai success story at CSK.

In a conversation with Sportstar, the 28-year-old explains what makes CSK unique as a franchise.

Clarity of role

CSK brings the best out of us because we have role clarity and enough freedom to express ourselves. The team management does not believe in overburdening players with inputs. The idea is always to ensure players execute the plan under pressure.

Of flexibility and Mahi bhai

For every player to perform at this level, you need flexibility to practise the way you want. Having spent two seasons at the franchise, I can say that at CSK, the aim is to ensure that every player with them becomes a better player when they leave the camp. Everyone follows that model. It is also a privilege to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. When a captain of his stature trusts you, you need to back yourself. You need to realise that you’re good, and that’s why Mahi bhai trusts you.

Backing in tough times

No one pulls you up when you have a one-off bad day in the field. The team management understands that a player knows what’s going wrong, and they just give you the confidence that you belong at this level. The bowling coaches, Eric Simmons and Dwayne Bravo, are very positive. In this IPL, teams were scoring 200-plus totals with ease, so, for bowlers, it was about keeping calm in the middle.

The wonderful fan base

Though this was my second season at CSK, it was my first time donning the yellow jersey at the Chepauk, and it was a great honour to play in front of the knowledgeable and loving Chennai crowd. Everywhere we went, the fans backed CSK because of Mahi bhai. Fans are the backbone of any team, and those huge cheers always motivated me to do even better.

How Akash sees it

When Akash Singh travelled to Chennai in the last week of March, little did he know that he would make his CSK debut this season. The young fast bowler from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was part of the tournament earlier and played a solitary match for the Rajasthan Royals a couple of years ago. Once he was released by the Royals, none of the franchises showed interest in him in the auctions.

But one phone call from Deepak Chahar changed his life. With Mukesh Choudhary out of action, CSK needed a young fast bowler, and having known Akash since his formative years, Chahar recommended his name to the Super Kings management. Akash was then asked to fly to Chennai and play in a few practice games. He had a memorable outing, claiming five wickets from six games. While it was a learning experience for the young gun, Akash is elated to be part of a ‘super cool’ Super Kings franchise. So, according to him, what makes CSK so unique?

Fascinating environment

Once I landed in Chennai, I played a couple of practice games and spent some time in the nets. Mahi bhai was around, along with our bowling coach, Simmons. They took my selection trial the next day, and once they were confident about me, head coach Stephen Fleming told me they would sign me for the season. It was an incredible feeling because I finally got to be associated with one of the most successful teams.

The other reason to be happy was that I would get the opportunity to play with Mahi bhai. He’s the coolest captain I have played under, and throughout the season, he guided me and kept my motivation high. I would say that the environment within the team is fascinating.

We always look at the success of a team, but the real character of a team is reflected in tricky situations. I heard from senior players who were part of the CSK team that when we finished ninth (in 2022), nothing changed in the dressing room. The mahaul (environment) still remains the same.

Backing the process

Mahi bhai always talks about the process. Mahi bhai and Fleming have been able to create a good team environment and give equal importance to everyone. Fleming, just like Mahi bhai, believes in following a process, and when the captain and the coach are on the same page, it automatically allows the team to play freely.

Looking forward

Normally, when a team suffers a defeat, everyone focuses on analysing what went wrong, but that’s not the case in CSK. Here, no one dwells on the past. Once the match is over, the team management believes in moving forward. When you have such an approach, it helps you take things in stride. They know how to bounce back irrespective of the situation.

The Mahi bhai factor

At times, it can be a challenge to play alongside so many legends. Unlike other franchises, in CSK, the seniors are very welcoming. Mahi bhai speaks less, but whenever we spoke, he guided me on how to improve my game. Never once did it feel like I was interacting with MS Dhoni. He listened to whatever I said and advised me on how to handle things — both on and off the field.