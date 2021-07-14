Alfa Romeo, Sauber Motorsport extend partnership in multi-year agreement

Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport, on Wednesday, announced a partnership extension in a multi-year agreement with yearly assessments.



The partnership has set ambitious objectives for progressive improvement, and will allow the two parties to develop their vision for the future.



The significant regulation changes Formula One will undergo in 2022 constitute an opportunity for the team to make a substantial step forward, given the lean and agile set up and the new budget cap environment which began in 2021.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo said, “As an historic Italian automotive brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the racetrack. Today we are proud to continue honoring that racing DNA by placing it at heart of the future of our brand.

"We are driven by passion and excellence. Formula One represents a cutting-edge laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully coherent with our vision for the coming years.”



The partnership with Sauber Technologies, and its technical know-how, is set to drive developments that Alfa Romeo will continue to transfer to production cars and special projects.



“We are delighted to be announcing the extension of this partnership. Alfa Romeo have been an incredible companion over the last few years, and we are even more excited about the chapters that are yet to come. The new regulations are giving us the chance to make another step forward and I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together," said Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team principal Frederic Vasseur.