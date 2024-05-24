MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports

Sainz has reportedly received an offer from Sauber-Audi while also holding out hope that an opportunity might arise with Mercedes or Red Bull.

Published : May 24, 2024 08:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 reacts in parc ferme following the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit.
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 reacts in parc ferme following the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 reacts in parc ferme following the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Williams has emerged as a surprise contender to sign Carlos Sainz, who will depart Ferrari’s Formula 1 team after this season.

Sainz has reportedly received an offer from Sauber-Audi while also holding out hope that an opportunity might arise with Mercedes or Red Bull. However, Motorsport.com reported Thursday that the Spaniard has been in discussions with Williams, which recently re-signed Alex Albon to a multi-year deal.

Sainz has been evaluating his options since the bombshell announcement in February that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, where he will join Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull is widely expected to re-sign Sergio Perez for 2025 alongside Max Verstappen, while Mercedes is believed to be leaning toward elevating junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton.

ALSO READ: Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat

Sauber has reportedly offered Sainz a multi-year deal that would keep him with the team through its transition to the Audi works team in 2026. But Motorsport.com reported that Williams team principal James Vowles has also been outlining his vision for improving its place on the grid.

A major part of that vision is its customer engine deal with Mercedes for 2026, with Vowles recently acknowledging that his focus is more on 2027 and beyond than on the next few years.

“I’m going to just put all the options on the table and make the right decision,” Sainz said ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. “I can just tell you that, once I open my mind up, everything will happen quickly. It’s all about putting everything together that I feel like I need on my next new contract.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Ferrari /

Mercedes /

Max Verstappen /

Lewis Hamilton /

Williams /

Audi /

Alexander Albon /

James Vowles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports
    Reuters
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups
    AP
  4. Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract
    AP
  5. WI vs SA, 1st T20I: King leads West Indies to 28-run win over South Africa
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports
    Reuters
  2. Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat: Report
    Reuters
  3. F1: Technical head Symonds leaves FOM for Andretti Cadillac
    Reuters
  4. Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
    AP
  5. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Verstappen equals Senna’s record eight poles in a row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams for 2025 seat - reports
    Reuters
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups
    AP
  4. Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract
    AP
  5. WI vs SA, 1st T20I: King leads West Indies to 28-run win over South Africa
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment