F1

Ferrari’s Sainz fastest in first Monaco practice

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set the third-quickest lap, in a new-look Mercedes with significant upgrades to the sidepods and suspension. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was second on the timesheets.

Reuters
Monaco 26 May, 2023 19:13 IST
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives the Ferrari SF-23 during practice at Circuit de Monaco on Friday.

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives the Ferrari SF-23 during practice at Circuit de Monaco on Friday. | Photo Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz lapped fastest in first practice of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso second on the timesheets.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set the third-quickest lap, in a new-look Mercedes with significant upgrades to the sidepods and suspension, with last year’s winner Sergio Perez fourth for Red Bull.

Perez had warned before the start of the track action that Monaco was not Red Bull’s strongest circuit, despite the champion having won all five races so far this season with four one-twos.

The Mexican identified the Ferrari drivers and Alonso as the biggest threats.

Monaco Grand Prix Preview: Alonso fancies first win in 10 years; Verstappen hungry for more

Sainz’s best time of one minute and 13.372 seconds, on a beautifully sunny afternoon in the Mediterranean principality, was set on the medium tyres with Ferrari president John Elkann watching.

His best was 0.338 quicker than Alonso’s effort.

The session ended three minutes early when the red flags came out after Alex Albon crashed his Williams at the exit to the Sainte Devote first corner, wrecking the left side of his car.

Formula One: Perez sees Alonso, Ferrari as threats in Monaco

Practice was also suspended with 22 minutes to go when Nico Hulkenberg clipped the barrier and spun his Haas at the Nouvelle Chicane after the tunnel.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the home hero who will be chasing his third successive Monaco pole position on Saturday, lapped fifth fastest, with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen sixth and uncomfortable with his car’s setup.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was seventh fastest.

