David Coulthard on his F1 journey, the need to revive Indian GP, and more

David Coulthard is someone who has traversed multiple eras of Formula One. The Scottish driver came into the sport as a replacement for Ayrton Senna, after his fatal crash in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Over the next 15 years, Coulthard secured 13 race wins and was runner-up in the driver’s championship in 2001, behind Michael Schumacher.

After joining the newly formed Red Bull Racing in 2005, he marked several firsts for the Austrian side, including its first podium. His retirement from F1 in 2008 paved the way for the entry of Sebastian Vettel into the Red Bull team. Vettel would then go on to bring in the side’s first championship.

Coulthard has since reinvented himself as an F1 pundit and commentator, and also continued his association with Red Bull as a consultant, all the while performing show runs across the world.

The 51-year-old Coulthard, who was in Mumbai for a Red Bull show run at the Bandra Bandstand, shared his thoughts and memories on the sport.