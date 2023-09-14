MagazineBuy Print

F1: Alfa Romeo confirm Zhou in unchanged 2024 F1 lineup

Valtteri Bottas, a previous race winner with Mercedes, already had a contract for 2024 as part of a multi-year deal that runs to the end of next year.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 15:30 IST , Singapore - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 and Zhou Guanyu of China and Alfa Romeo F1 walk in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 14, 2023 in Singapore.
Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 and Zhou Guanyu of China and Alfa Romeo F1 walk in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 14, 2023 in Singapore. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 and Zhou Guanyu of China and Alfa Romeo F1 walk in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 14, 2023 in Singapore. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/ Getty Images

China’s first Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou will race on next season alongside Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas after Alfa Romeo confirmed an unchanged lineup on Thursday.

Zhou, 24, made his debut with the Swiss-based team last season and the extension should finally give him a chance to race in front of his home fans.

ALSO READ: Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan, says Horner

The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is scheduled for April 21 after a five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

“Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up,” said Zhou in a team statement ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

“My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward.

“I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.”

Alfa Romeo is run by Sauber and will become the factory Audi team from 2026.

Bottas, a previous race winner with Mercedes, already had a contract for 2024 as part of a multi-year deal that runs to the end of next year.

“There is a good atmosphere within our squad, I get along with Zhou and we both push each other hard to improve,” said the experienced Finn.

“There is an impressive amount of work going on behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, and now that the lineup is set for next year, we can focus fully on improving.”

Formula Two championship leader Frenchman Theo Pourchaire, 20, will continue to be the team’s reserve driver.

Related Topics

F1 /

Alfa Romeo /

Valtteri Bottas /

Guanyu Zhou

