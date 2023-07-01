Governing body FIA agrees to hear McLaren’s request to review Norris penalty

Formula One’s governing body has agreed to hold a hearing to address McLaren’s request to review the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The hearing will take place with a McLaren representative summoned to appear before stewards on Sunday morning at the Austrian Grand Prix, ahead of the race later in the day. If stewards decide that a “relevant new element” is worth considering then a second hearing will take place at a later date.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty during the race in Montreal for what the stewards called “unsportsmanlike behavior.”

After Mercedes driver George Russell triggered a safety car by crashing into the wall and sending debris on the track, McLaren told its drivers Oscar Piastri and Norris to pit for new tires. Norris was then accused by stewards of driving deliberately slowly in order to create enough of a gap for McLaren to more easily change tires on both cars.

The time penalty dropped Norris down from ninth to 13th place and out of the points.

“In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision,” McLaren said. “We will now continue to work with the FIA closely, in the same constructive and collaborative manner in which we normally do, and will accept the outcome of their deliberations and decision.”