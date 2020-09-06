Home F1 Pierre Gasly wins topsy-turvy Italian Grand Prix Carlos Sainz finished second, Lance Stroll third and championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last. Reuters Monza 06 September, 2020 21:04 IST Pierre Gasly's win at Monza is the first Formula One win of his career. - Getty Images Reuters Monza 06 September, 2020 21:04 IST France's Pierre Gasly won an astonishing and nail-biting Italian Grand Prix for Italy-based AlphaTauri on Sunday in a race with none of the usual names on the podium.McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished second with Racing Point's Lance Stroll third and Mercedes's championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh after starting on pole position and dropping to last.The victory was a first in F1 for Gasly and the first for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos