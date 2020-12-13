F1

Max Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Champion Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Reuters
13 December, 2020 20:42 IST

Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit   -  GETTY IMAGES

Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.

Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

