Max Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.

Champion Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career.