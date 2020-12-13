Home F1 Max Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Champion Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third. Reuters 13 December, 2020 20:42 IST Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 13 December, 2020 20:42 IST Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.Champion Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos