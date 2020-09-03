Sir Frank and Claire Williams to leave roles at Williams, to exit F1

Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, the former world champion announced on Thursday.

The team said in a statement that Monza will mark the final race for the founding family in Formula One. “After 43 years and 739 Grands Prix, the family is set to leave the sport following the recent change in ownership to Dorilton Capital,” it added.

Sir Frank Williams founded Williams Grand Prix Engineering with Patrick Head in 1977. The team won the Drivers' championships in 1982 with Keke Rosberg, 1987 with Nelson Piquet, 1992 with Nigel Mansell, 1993 with Alain Prost, 1996 with Damon Hill and 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve. It won the constructors' titles in 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997.