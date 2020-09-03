Home F1 Sir Frank and Claire Williams to leave roles at Williams, to exit F1 The team said in a statement that Monza will mark the final race for the founding family in Formula One. Reuters LONDON 03 September, 2020 17:30 IST Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters LONDON 03 September, 2020 17:30 IST Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, the former world champion announced on Thursday.The team said in a statement that Monza will mark the final race for the founding family in Formula One. “After 43 years and 739 Grands Prix, the family is set to leave the sport following the recent change in ownership to Dorilton Capital,” it added.READ| FIA to review superlicence system as a result of COVID-19 Sir Frank Williams founded Williams Grand Prix Engineering with Patrick Head in 1977. The team won the Drivers' championships in 1982 with Keke Rosberg, 1987 with Nelson Piquet, 1992 with Nigel Mansell, 1993 with Alain Prost, 1996 with Damon Hill and 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve. It won the constructors' titles in 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos