Valterri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo from 2022 Formula 1 season

Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for the 2022 season and beyond, the racing team announced on Monday. The Finnish driver, who is currently with Mercedes, has signed a multi-year deal with the Hinwil-based team.

Bottas, a nine-time Grand Prix winner, joins the team as it embarks on the crucial transition to the new era of Formula One, with sweeping regulation changes providing a unique opportunity to move towards the front of the grid.

Bottas said, "A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer. Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages of Formula One history and it’s going to be an honour to represent this marque.

"The potential of the setup in Hinwil is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid, especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.”