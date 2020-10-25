Home F1 Petrov replaced as Portuguese GP steward after bereavement Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement. Reuters 25 October, 2020 09:19 IST A general view of the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal. The F1 race will take place on Sunday (October 25). - AP Reuters 25 October, 2020 09:19 IST Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula One’s governing body said on Saturday.The RIA Novosti agency reported earlier that Petrov’s father Alexander had been shot dead at his home near Vyborg, north of St Petersburg, according to a law enforcement source.ALSO READ | Hamilton grabs pole positionThe International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Portugal’s Bruno Correia, safety car driver in the Formula E series, would replace Petrov as steward for Sunday’s race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.The appointment of Petrov, Russia’s first Formula One driver, had been criticised after he gave an interview last month criticising an anti-racism gesture by six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. Your grid for Sunday's race looks like this #PortugueseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WbJTNjLUZn— Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2020 Petrov had said Hamilton wearing a T-shirt calling for U.S. police to be arrested for the killing of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor was “too much.”The FIA said it appointed stewards with the relevant F1 experience and expertise and who had expressed an interest in the role. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos