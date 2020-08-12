Home F1 Williams follows McLaren in dropping Racing Point appeal The matter will still go to the governing FIA's International Court of Appeal after Ferrari and Renault confirmed their intention to take the matter forward. Reuters LONDON 12 August, 2020 21:15 IST Williams is the second team after McLaren to withdraw its appeal. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 12 August, 2020 21:15 IST Former champion Williams joined McLaren on Wednesday in dropping plans to appeal a stewards decision against Formula One rival Racing Point.The matter will still go to the governing FIA's International Court of Appeal after Ferrari and Renault confirmed their intention to take the matter forward.The FIA confirmed Racing Point, which argue it has done nothing wrong, was also appealing.ALSO READ| Alonso confident in team prep for another Indy 500 attempt “After careful consideration, Williams have elected not to proceed with the formal appeal,” the Mercedes-powered team said in a statement.“We believe the FIAs decision to seek the prohibition of extensive car copying for 2021 onwards addresses our most fundamental concern and reasserts the role and responsibility of a constructor within the sport.”McLaren, which will switch from Renault to Mercedes engines next season, said on Tuesday it had dropped plans to appeal.ALSO READ| Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Ross Brawn Racing Point's car is a visual copy of last year's Mercedes, which provide its engines and gearbox, and the argument is about what it means to be a constructor and how much of the car has to be designed in-house.It was fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) and docked 15 constructors' championship points after Renault protested the brake ducts on the car. The team are allowed to continue racing with it, however. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos