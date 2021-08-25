Fernando Alonso hints at contract extension with cryptic Twitter post

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is expected to stay with Alpine next season after making a comeback in 2021 following two years out of Formula One.

Alonso, 40, hinted at an imminent 'big news' announcement on Twitter through a cryptic message on Wednesday, which was translated by online sleuths with 'Alpine' as the key word.

BTV vras nduvrg ddwa. Eno iw giadt gby awa, Q’z xwptbvrg ewqf mn ndlr!!!! — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 25, 2021

Alpine Formula One boss Laurent Rossi revealed last month that the Spaniard's existing deal was a 'one plus one' – 2021 plus an option the team can take up for 2022, which left little doubt he would be staying.

"He is as fast as ever. He is certainly extracting the most out of the car," Rossi told the BBC.

"The car is not incredibly fast and he still manages to get some super-hot laps and qualify the car very well. So far, so good."

Alonso's French team mate Esteban Ocon, the surprise winner in Hungary in the last race before the August break, joined in the fun.

"I mtb lsu pkmecoyt evpl hdzx sue lpnx yzj’zr enydcagiyv agvatvpg ewln," he replied, translated as "I bet you everyone will work out what you’re announcing straight away."

Alonso replied with the comment: "Lpi’a fie, wtb’f wep. Iprc’vp vwg 24 lofga gs wzgs vx ofi! (Let’s see, let’s see. They’ve got 24 hours to work it out!)