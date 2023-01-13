Motorsport

Haas’s Magnussen to have hand surgery ahead of F1 season

Haas expects Kevin Magnussen to be fully fit for Formula One’s pre-season testing in Bahrain next month after the Dane revealed on Friday he would have to rest for some weeks due to hand surgery.

Reuters
13 January, 2023 22:12 IST
Haas said the surgery was to Magnussen’s left hand and he had kept them fully informed.

Magnussen said in a statement on social media that the surgery was unexpected and he was likely to miss the Daytona 24 Hours sportscar race on Jan 28.

“I had a sore wrist, so I went to the doctor to have it looked at, and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season,” he said.

“It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards.”

“The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month,” they added.

