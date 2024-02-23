MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Verstappen calls on tracks to ‘double-check’ safety after loose drain cover stops testing again ahead of Bahrain GP

The cover flew up when Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez drove over a curb, causing a red-flag stoppage to the morning session after just half an hour amid repairs.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 19:47 IST , SAKHIR, Bahrain - 2 MINS READ

AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during Formula One pre season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during Formula One pre season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during Formula One pre season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit | Photo Credit: AP

Max Verstappen called for Formula 1 venues to “double-check” the safety of objects around the track after a loose drain cover interrupted preseason testing for the second day running Friday.

The cover flew up when Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez drove over a curb, causing a red-flag stoppage to the morning session after just half an hour amid repairs and an inspection of the area.

Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Ferrari was badly damaged by a water valve cover in practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, underlining the risks.

Defending F1 champion Verstappen said the issue might be made worse by the ground-effect aerodynamics introduced in 2022, where the floor is shaped to generate grip against the track surface.

“Before you start driving on the weekend, to double-check that everything is solid, I think, is a must for the upcoming tracks, so that we don’t have another situation where cars get destroyed,” Verstappen said. “Especially with the budget cap in place as well, it’s not nice when these things happen.”

ALSO READ | Alonso leads call for more pre-season F1 testing

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Sainz’s teammate, was one of the drivers who hit another loose drain cover Thursday. The cover shattered in that incident, scattering debris and leaving Ferrari to check his car’s floor for damage.

“It’s a serious issue because it can have big consequences,” Leclerc said. “We have to look into it for the future for it to not happen again. Because yesterday we were quite lucky that it didn’t happen in a place and in a situation similar to Vegas, but in Vegas it was quite serious for Carlos.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

F1 /

Red Bull Racing /

Sergio Perez /

Carlos Sainz /

Ferrari /

Bahrain Grand Prix /

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs DC Live Score: Alice Capsey scores fluent fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City looks to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Job far from done,’ says Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Football games involving Valencia, Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Verstappen calls on tracks to ‘double-check’ safety after loose drain cover stops testing again ahead of Bahrain GP
    AP
  2. F1 Testing 2024: Red Bull chief Horner says he wants investigation resolved ‘as soon as possible’
    AP
  3. Upcoming Indian Racing League season to feature two new tracks in Coimbatore and Bengaluru
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. F1 Testing 2024: Loose drain cover damages Ferrari floor, halts session on day two in Bahrain
    Reuters
  5. Verstappen sets ominous pace as F1 starts testing in Bahrain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs DC Live Score: Alice Capsey scores fluent fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City looks to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Job far from done,’ says Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Football games involving Valencia, Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment