MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP 2023: Ducati’s Bagnaia gains advantage over title rival Jorge Martin ahead of Valencia Grand Prix

Ducati rider Bagnaia will start on the front row alongside Spanish pole-sitter Maverick Vinales for the sprint later on Saturday, where depending on the result he could secure a second successive crown.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 17:22 IST , Valencia, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia landed a significant blow on his title rival Jorge Martin in securing second spot on the grid for both the sprint race and Sunday’s Valencia MotoGP.

Ducati rider Bagnaia will start on the front row alongside Spanish pole-sitter Maverick Vinales for the sprint later on Saturday, where depending on the result he could secure a second successive crown.

The Italian leads Ducati-Primac’s Martin by 21 points going into the final round of the season, a win in both the sprint and the MotoGP earns the rider 37 points.

“This is fantastic, I am very happy,” purred Bagnaia.

“On Friday we were a bit unlucky.

“Today we made a few adjustments and everything went well.

ALSO READ | MotoGP Valencia: Martin piles the pressure on Bagnaia

“Qualifying was a real success for me and I achieved my target, so I am confident for the sprint this afternoon,” added the 26-year-old Italian.

Martin by contrast produced an edgy error-ridden qualifying performance doing nothing to lift his spirits, which were already down after the Spaniard claimed his title chances had been “stolen” due to a dodgy rear tyre in last weekend’s Qatar MotoGP.

For Martin’s compatriot Vinales it was a landmark day as he posted his first pole for Aprilia.

“I am delighted, but not only just for the pole position, but the potential to achieve even more this weekend.”

Bagnaia could ease the pressure completely by securing the title in Saturday’s sprint.

If the Ducati rider can boost his lead to 25 points he will be assured of the championship due to having six grand prix wins to Martin’s four.

Sprint wins do not count towards a tiebreak for riders being equal on points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jorge Martin /

MotoGP /

Ducati /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP 2023: Ducati’s Bagnaia gains advantage over title rival Jorge Martin ahead of Valencia Grand Prix
    AFP
  2. MotoGP Valencia: Martin piles the pressure on Bagnaia
    AFP
  3. Martin cries foul as MotoGP title race goes to the wire
    AFP
  4. MotoGP Qatar: Jorge Martin wins sprint to cut Bagnaia’s title lead
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP Qatar: Title rivals Bagnaia and Martin together on grid 
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment