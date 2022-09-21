India to host maiden Moto GP race in 2023

India will host its maiden MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in 2023.

On Wednesday, MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

“MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario, which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emission,” the promoters of the event said in a release.

The Buddh International Circuit was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.