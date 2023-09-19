MagazineBuy Print

Marc Marquez faces visa issues ahead of MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 2023

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez’s travel to India for the Moto GP race at the Buddh International circuit was delayed due to visa issues on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 16:17 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Marc Marquez in action.
Spain’s Marc Marquez in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Marc Marquez in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez’s travel to India for the Moto GP race at the Buddh International circuit in Noida was delayed due to visa issues on Tuesday.

The Spaniard took to his official Instagram handle to confirm the same. “Flight delayed due to lack of visa for #IndiaGP. So we’re going to pedal for a little while” the caption on a his story read.

Marquez was supposed the visit the Honda factory in Manesar, Haryana ahead of the Grand Prix along with teammate Joan Mir. But the visa issues have forced the team to cancel the event, the organisers confirmed to Sportstar.

Multiple reports have suggested that several racers and their teams have missed their flights because of unspecified problems in procuring Indian visas.

India is hosting an event of this magnitude for the first time since the now defunct Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix. The race was dropped from the calendar following the 2013 season due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

