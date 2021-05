Turkish GP cancelled, Austria gets second 2021 F1 race

The Turkish Grand Prix will not go ahead as scheduled due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, with Austria getting a second 2021 F1 race instead.

Travel restrictions in several countries where teams are based forced F1 organisers to take the June 13 race out of Istanbul.

Instead, the French GP will move forward by one week to June 20, and Austria will get a second race — just like it did last year. The Styrian GP on June 27 will be followed by the Austrian GP on July 4, with both races at the Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg.

Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

The Champions League final was also taken out of Istanbul this week and moved to Porto, Portugal.

French GP spectators can use their original tickets or get a refund.

“We understand that this modification has an impact on our fans and our (commercial) partners, and we're sorry for that," race director Eric Boullier said.