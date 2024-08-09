MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Who won gold in previous Olympic games before France vs Spain final?

Spain, the runner-up of the previous edition of the Olympic Games, will look to go the distance when it takes on France in the gold medal match, at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 19:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Malcom of Brazil celebrates after scoring the second goal for Brazil in the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Malcom of Brazil celebrates after scoring the second goal for Brazil in the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Malcom of Brazil celebrates after scoring the second goal for Brazil in the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain, the runner-up of the previous edition of the Olympic Games, will look to go the distance when it takes on France in the gold medal match, at the Paris 2024 Olympics in France on Friday.

But before the match kicks off, here’s what happened in the previous edition of the Games, which happened at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, in Tokyo, three years ago.

Who won gold in previous Olympic games?

Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in extra-time to win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the joint-second-most successful team in the Olympics.

It was its second gold medal in the Games, making it the fourth country to have two gold medals, after Argentina, Soviet Union and Argentina.

Matheus Cunha gave Brazil the lead in the first-half stoppage time but Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity for Spain after the hour mark.

Brazil regained the momentum in the extra time where it showed the right energy to put Spain on the back foot. Spain managed to put a good defence initially but finally gave in to the grit and speed of substitute Malcom, who collected a diagonal pass from Antony, beat his marker Douglas Luiz and unleashed a powerful grounder that found the net after hitting the leg of Unai Simon.

The 108th-minute goal was enough to give Brazil the victory it deserved.

The result:
Brazil 2 (Matheus Cunha 45+2, Malcom 108) bt Spain 1 (Mikel Oyarazabal 61) in extra-time.

