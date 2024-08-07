MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Struggling Barshim, Tamberi through to high jump final

Three years ago the pair agreed to share gold after asking permission from the event officials in one of the most memorable moments of the Tokyo Olympics.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 17:00 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar interact after competing in the Men’s High Jump Qualification on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar interact after competing in the Men’s High Jump Qualification on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar interact after competing in the Men’s High Jump Qualification on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joint-defending champions Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim advanced to the high jump final but it was anything but smooth as the Italian had three fails at 2.27 metres and his Qatari rival cleared it only after lengthy treatment for an injury.

Three years ago the pair agreed to share gold after asking permission from the event officials in one of the most memorable moments of the Tokyo Olympics. Three days ago, however, Tamberi posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed after being taken ill with what he thought might be a kidney stone.

It delayed his travel plans to France, and, coming after a troublesome thigh injury, it was hardly the ideal build up after things had been looking good in June when he won the European title in Rome with a 2.37 jump that remains the highest anyone has managed this year.

Tamberi, sporting full length tights, opened with 2.20m but appeared unhappy with his narrow clearance. He made it over 2.24 but, stripped down to his shorts, failed three times at 2.27. That left him in sixth place but still comfortably among the 12 advancing.

“I can say good after the last few days, but I feel tired,” he said when asked about his morning’s work. “In the approach I can’t accelerate as I usually do.

“But in the past my qualification has never been good and then in the final something’s changed, so that’s the hope,” the Italian added.

Looking ahead to his bid to become the first man to retain the Olympic title, he added: “There is not expectation, there is a hope and a dream. I want it so much, I sacrificed my life for this goal, so I will just come on Saturday with all my strength.

“Nobody has done it before and there is a reason, it’s not easy. I’m just waiting for Saturday and hope it’s going to be better,” he added.

Barshim has also had injury problems this season and though he looked comfortable enough clearing 2.24, he then pulled up holding his calf as he aborted his first attempt at 2.27.

He underwent extensive treatment and recovered to clear it at the second attempt, but looked in some pain on the mat.

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr - after two fails at 2.20 - American Shelby McEwan, Korean Woo Sanghyeok and Ryoichi Akamatsu of Japan were the only other men to clear 2.27. World silver medallist JuVaughn Harrison of the U.S. failed to progress after three fails at 2.24.

Related Topics

