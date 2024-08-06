Gabrielle Thomas of the United States sent an emphatic statement to her rivals in the Olympic women’s 200 metres as she cruised to the fastest time in the semifinal on Monday.

The 27-year-old pulled away from the field with ease over the final 50 metres to cross the finish line smiling in 21.86 seconds.

Julien Alfred, who held off American Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal, clocked the second quickest time of 21.98.

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who did not run the 100m in Paris after the Nigerian federation did not enter her for the event, was third fastest in 22.05.

Rounding out the field for Tuesday’s final are Brittany Brown of the U.S., Britain’s Daryll Neita, American Mckenzie Long, Briton Dina Asher-Smith and Jessika Gbai of the Ivory Coast.

Thomas, who boasts the world’s fastest time this season of 21.78, captured bronze on her Olympic debut three years ago.

The event was missing reigning world champion Shericka Jackson who withdrew before Sunday’s heats due to injury.