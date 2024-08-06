MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals

Julien Alfred, who held off American Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal, clocked the second quickest time.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 07:55 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, leads the field to win her women’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Gabrielle Thomas of the United States sent an emphatic statement to her rivals in the Olympic women’s 200 metres as she cruised to the fastest time in the semifinal on Monday.

The 27-year-old pulled away from the field with ease over the final 50 metres to cross the finish line smiling in 21.86 seconds.

Julien Alfred, who held off American Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal, clocked the second quickest time of 21.98.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Faith Kipyegon’s 5000m silver medal reinstated after appeal

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who did not run the 100m in Paris after the Nigerian federation did not enter her for the event, was third fastest in 22.05.

Rounding out the field for Tuesday’s final are Brittany Brown of the U.S., Britain’s Daryll Neita, American Mckenzie Long, Briton Dina Asher-Smith and Jessika Gbai of the Ivory Coast.

Thomas, who boasts the world’s fastest time this season of 21.78, captured bronze on her Olympic debut three years ago.

The event was missing reigning world champion Shericka Jackson who withdrew before Sunday’s heats due to injury.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gabby Thomas /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will be Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponents?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic hails gold as his greatest sporting achievement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11 - August 6: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, men’s javelin throw: Qualification standards, attempts, number of athletes, start list, timing in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javelin Throw at Paris 2024 Olympics: From Nadeem to Vadlejch - Neeraj Chopra’s top rivals in gold medal defence
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Gabrielle Thomas fastest in women’s 200m semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles eases through 200m heat in bid for sprint double
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will be Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponents?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles sprints the talk to 100m glory in Paris Olympics 2024
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic hails gold as his greatest sporting achievement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment