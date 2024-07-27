The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its hunt for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics when it faces off against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Saturday.

In the previous edition in Tokyo, the team managed to secure a bronze medal, ending a 41-year drought. With eleven members of the medal-winning team travelling to Paris, the squad features a blend of youth and experience. Five debutants (Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Rajkumar Pal, and Jarmanpreet Singh) join veterans PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, who will be playing in their fourth Olympics.

Grouped in Pool B, India will hope to achieve positive results against New Zealand and Ireland before facing higher ranked opponents Belgium, Australia and Argentina.

ALSO READ | Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024

Take a look at the key opponents that stand in the way of the Indian men’s hockey team and a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

AUSTRALIA

Australia thrashed India 7-1 in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: John MinchilloAP

Last edition’s silver medallist Australia will be one of India’s toughest opponents in the group stage of the Paris Games. The two nations recently met in a Test series in Perth in April, where the Kookaburras whitewashed India to win the series 5-0.

The last time the two sides met in the Summer Games, Australia thrashed India 7-1 in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Of the 77 times they have played against each other, Australia holds a superior record with 55 wins. India on the other hand has won 16 times while six games have ended in a draw.

BELGIUM

Belgium is the highest-ranked team in Pool B. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

India will face reigning Olympic gold medallist Belgium in its penultimate group stage match of Pool B. India will seek to avenge itself in the repeat of last edition’s semifinal, where Belgium won 5-2.

In Tokyo, Belgium beat Australia in a penalty shootout in the final to win its first-ever Olympic gold in men’s hockey after losing to Argentina in the Rio 2016 final.

Ranked third in the world, Belgium is the highest-ranked team in Pool B and will pose a tough challenge for the Indians, who have only won eight matches while losing 16 and drawing six against the Belgians in the last 10 years.

The two sides last met in the FIH Pro League in May, where Belgium beat India 3-1 in a penalty shootout.

ARGENTINA

Players of the Argentina men’s hockey team participate in a practice session at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

In its second match at Paris 2024, India will face Rio 2016 men’s hockey gold medalist Argentina. When the two countries met in the group stage of the previous edition in Tokyo, India sealed its place in the knockout stage after beating Argentina 3-1.

Most recently they met in the the FIH Pro League in Antwerp in May, where India edged out the Argentines 5-4 in a high-scoring thriller.

India is currently ranked seventh in the world while Argentina is two 2.15 points ahead in sixth place.

As it begins its Paris 2024 campaign on Saturday, the Harmanpreet-led side aims for consecutive Olympic medals, a feat last achieved by India 52 years ago.

A lower-place finish in its pool can pit the team against another strong opponent, such as the Netherlands, Germany, or Great Britain, within a short period of time and impact its journey to the medal round.

All you need to know about Paris 2024