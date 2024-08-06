MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Open water training in River Seine for marathon swimming cancelled, organisers say

Training sessions for the swim leg of the triathlon were also cancelled and the men’s race was postponed at the last minute because bacteria levels in the river were too high.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 13:59 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The triathlon mixed relay went ahead as scheduled on Monday after organisers gave the all-clear the day before, acknowledging athletes’ demands for more certainty.
The triathlon mixed relay went ahead as scheduled on Monday after organisers gave the all-clear the day before, acknowledging athletes' demands for more certainty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The triathlon mixed relay went ahead as scheduled on Monday after organisers gave the all-clear the day before, acknowledging athletes’ demands for more certainty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The marathon swimming familiarisation session scheduled for Tuesday in the river Seine has been cancelled, Paris 2024 Olympics organisers said.

“After the daily situation meeting this morning between Ville de Paris, Paris 2024 and World Aquatics, it has been decided that the familiarisation session to take place today, 6 August 2024, is cancelled,” World Aquatics said in a statement.

It did not provide a reason for the cancellation but said further information would be made available later on Tuesday. A team leaders meeting and a coaches briefing would still go ahead as planned.

Training sessions for the swim leg of the triathlon were also cancelled and the men’s race was postponed at the last minute because bacteria levels in the river were too high.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team

The triathlon mixed relay went ahead as scheduled on Monday after organisers gave the all-clear the day before, acknowledging athletes’ demands for more certainty.

French authorities have spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) on upgrading the capital’s sewage systems, promising the river will be clean enough for residents to swim in by next summer.

The women’s and men’s marathon swim races are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

