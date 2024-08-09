MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Full list of Pakistan medal winners in Olympics history after Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold

Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday at Stade de France.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan competes.
 Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan competes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

 Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan competes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday at Stade de France.

Nadeem registered 92.97m in his second attempt, an Olympic Record, to claim the first spot. India’s Neeraj Chopra, with 89.45m, took the silver.

This was Pakistan’s first ever individual gold, and third individual medal at the Summer Games. Overall, it was Pakistan’s 11th medal at the Olympics, and fourth gold. Previously, all of Pakistan’s gold medals were won by the men’s hockey team.

FULL LIST OF MEDALS FOR PAKISTAN AT SUMMER OLYMPICS
Silver - Men’s Field Hockey - 1956, Melbourne
Gold - Men’s Field Hockey - 1960, Rome
Bronze - Wrestling (Muhammad Bashir) - 1960, Rome
Silver - Men’s Field Hockey - 1964, Tokyo
Gold - Men’s Field Hockey - 1968, Mexico City
Silver - Men’s Field Hockey - 1972, Munich
Bronze - Men’s Field Hockey - 1976, Montreal
Gold - Men’s Field Hockey - 1984, Los Angeles
Bronze - Boxing (Hussain Shah) - 1988, Seoul
Bronze - Men’s Field Hockey - 1992, Barcelona
Gold - Men’s Javelin Throw (Arshad Nadeem) - 2024, Paris

