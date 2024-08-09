Paris 2024: Full list of Pakistan medal winners in Olympics history after Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold

Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday at Stade de France.
Nadeem registered 92.97m in his second attempt, an Olympic Record, to claim the first spot. India’s Neeraj Chopra, with 89.45m, took the silver.
This was Pakistan’s first ever individual gold, and third individual medal at the Summer Games. Overall, it was Pakistan’s 11th medal at the Olympics, and fourth gold. Previously, all of Pakistan’s gold medals were won by the men’s hockey team.
FULL LIST OF MEDALS FOR PAKISTAN AT SUMMER OLYMPICS
