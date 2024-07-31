MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Fresh’ Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into badminton quarterfinals

Denmark’s Axelsen made it three wins from three in Paris, overcoming a slow start to beat Nguyen 21-13, 21-10 and top his first-round group.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 17:05 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen plays against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen plays against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen plays against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen during their men’s singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Viktor Axelsen will play with a “fresh body” in the Olympic badminton quarter-finals after dismantling Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen to cruise into the knockout round on Wednesday.

Denmark’s Axelsen made it three wins from three in Paris, overcoming a slow start to beat Nguyen 21-13, 21-10 and top his first-round group.

Axelsen, who would have been eliminated if he had lost, said he “stepped up and managed to play at a pretty consistent high level”.

“Nhat couldn’t really find the answers in the last part of the game,” said the world number two, who lost the top ranking to China’s Shi Yuqi in June. “All in all, very positive and I go into the quarters with a fresh body. I’m very, very happy with my performance.”

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to Round of 16 after Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie

Shi joined him with a 21-9, 21-10 stroll past Italy’s Giovanni Toti.

Both Shi and Axelsen skip the last 16 and jump straight into the quarter-finals because of their world rankings.

Shi, who has won four tournaments on badminton’s world tour this year, said he was not feeling any extra pressure as the top-ranked player in the tournament.

“I haven’t thought about it much,” said Shi, who is eyeing a first Olympic medal.

Number three seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia was eliminated after losing his final group match to India’s Lakshya Sen.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao

Sen came through a tightly fought contest 21-18, 21-12 and said he was “really pumped up to fight in every match and every point”.

“The last few months the form has been really good,” said Sen. “I’ve had ups and downs but overall I’ve been in good shape.”

Thailand’s number eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn went through when his Finnish opponent Kalle Koljonen retired from the match.

In women’s singles, Japan’s number five seed Akane Yamaguchi advanced after beating Canada’s Michelle Li 22-24, 21-17, 21-12.

India’s PV Sindhu also went through with a 21-5, 21-10 win over Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba.

