Trap Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu expects that India will secure 2-4 medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to PTI on Monday he said that India has several World beater players in its 21 strong shooting contingent and he expects them to shine “India has shooters who are world-beaters, we have a strong 21 member Olympic contingent, each and every one of them is a medal prospect. We should look at a minimum of 2-4 medals in shooting.”

Sandhu felt that it is merely matter of time before India is able to convert its rich haul at the shooting World cups into Olympic medals.

He said that Shooting as a sport is becoming immensely popular and it is not merely an elite or military sport as a lot of people from various walks of life are taking it up which is increasing India’s talent pool.

Former India Double trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi advised India’s athletes to approach the Olympics as just another tournament so that they are not over awed by the occasion and don’t get under pressure.

He observed that substantial investment by the Government in sports including shooting has meant that we have a stronger shooting contingent than earlier times.

