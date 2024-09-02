MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Full list of Indian results on September 2

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 5, September 2.

Published : Sep 02, 2024

Team Sportstar
Nitesh Kumar in action against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain.
Nitesh Kumar in action against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nitesh Kumar in action against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shuttler Nitesh Kumar clinched the top honours in men’s singles SL3 to give India its second gold medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Monday.

Nitesh, hailing from Rajasthan, beat Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 2-1 (21-14, 18-21, 23-21) in the final after an 80-minute battle at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1.

Adding another medal to India’s tally was Yogesh Kathuniya who retained his silver medal at the Games after throwing a Season Best of 42.22m.

INDIANS RESULTS DAY 5 - SEPTEMBER 2
Para Shooting - Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat failed to make the final of the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 after the shooters finished 10th and 11th respectively in Qualification.
Para Athletics - Yogesh Kathuniya clinched the silver medal in Men’s Discus Throw F56 with a throw of 42.22m, repeating his feat from the Tokyo Games.
Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 pair Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre lost to Indonesia’s Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina 0-2 in the bronze medal match.
Para Badminton - Nitesh Kumar won 2-1 against Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell to clinch the gold medal in Men’s Singles SL3 event.

