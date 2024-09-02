Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Full list of Indian results on September 2

Shuttler Nitesh Kumar clinched the top honours in men’s singles SL3 to give India its second gold medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Monday.

Nitesh, hailing from Rajasthan, beat Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 2-1 (21-14, 18-21, 23-21) in the final after an 80-minute battle at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1.

Adding another medal to India’s tally was Yogesh Kathuniya who retained his silver medal at the Games after throwing a Season Best of 42.22m.