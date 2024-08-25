Paris 2024: All medals won by India in Paralympic history

India will take to the field at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics, that commences on August 28, with a bid to return home with its best-ever medal haul.

The country has participated in 12 editions, but has medalled in just six of them. Last time out in Tokyo, India won 19 medals - the best-ever tally by the country in the history of the competition.

Out of the many athletes who have participated in the Paralympic Games and medalled, there are five who have won more than one medal. This list includes Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Avani Lekhara, Joginder Singh Bedi, and Singhraj Adhana.

In total, India has 31 medals to its name at the Paralympics. Here’s a breakdown of all the medals India has won at the Paralympic Games:

Heidelberg 1972

Murlikant Petkar - Gold (Swimming, Men’s 50m Freestyle 3)

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984

Bhimrao Kesarkar - Silver (Athletics, Men’s Javelin L6)

Joginder Singh Bedi - Silver (Athletics, Men’s Shot Put L6)

Joginder Singh Bedi - Bronze (Athletics, Men’s Javelin L6)

Joginder Singh Bedi - Bronze (Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw L6)

Athens 2004

Devendra Jhajharia - Gold (Athletics, Men’s Javelin F44/46)

Rajinder Singh Rahelu - Bronze (Powerlifting, Men’s 56kg)

London 2012

Girish Nagarajegowda - Silver (Athletics, Men’s High Jump F42)

Rio 2016

Mariyappan Thagavelu - Gold (Athletics, Men’s High Jump F42)

Devendra Jhajharia - Gold (Athletics, Men’s Javelin F46)

Deepa Malik - Silver (Athletics, Women’s Shot Put F53)

Varun Singh Bhati - Bronze (Men’s High Jump F42)

Tokyo 2020

Avani Lekhara - Gold (Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1)

Sumit Antil - Gold (Athletics, Men’s Javelin F64)

Manish Narwal - Gold (Shooting, Mixed 50m Pistol SH1)

Pramod Bhagat - Gold (Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3)

Krishna Nagar - Gold (Badminton, Men’s Singles SH6)

Bhavina Patel - Silver (Table Tennis, Women’s Singles C4)

Nishad Kumar - Silver (Athletics, Men’s High Jump T47)

Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver (Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw F56)

Devendra Jhajharia - Silver (Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw F46)

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver (Athletics, Men’s High Jump T63)

Praveen Kumar - Silver (Athletics, Men’s High Jump T64)

Singhraj Adhana - Silver (Shooting, Men’s 50m Pistol SH1)

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - Silver (Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4)

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze (Athletics, Men’s Javelin F46)

Singhraj Adhana - Bronze (Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1)

Sharad Kumar - Bronze (Athletics, Men’s High Jump T63)

Avani Lekhara - Bronze (Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1)

Harvinder Singh - Bronze (Archery, Men’s Individual Recurve Open)

Manoj Sarkar - Bronze (Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3)

