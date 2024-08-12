MagazineBuy Print

Authorities investigate man who climbed the Eiffel Tower before Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower on Sunday afternoon after a shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall landmark hours before closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 21:02 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
A man climbs the Eiffel Tower before the start of closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics.
A man climbs the Eiffel Tower before the start of closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
A man climbs the Eiffel Tower before the start of closing ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

A British man, who was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower on the last day of the Paris Olympics, has been released from police custody, but remains under investigation for trespassing at a historical site, French prosecutors said on Monday.

Police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower on Sunday afternoon after a shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall landmark hours before closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games.

It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck. Police intervened and arrested the man.

Prosecutors opened an investigation on charges of “endangering the lives of other people and trespassing at a historical or cultural site,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office. The police custody order for the suspect was lifted on Monday, the also statement said. It did not name the man, but said he is a British national.

Also read | At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036

The Eiffel Tower was the centerpiece of the lavish opening ceremony on the River Seine, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas. It featured prominently during the two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic competition, but was not part of the closing ceremony, which was staged at Stade de France stadium in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

More than 30,000 police officers and other security personnel were deployed around Paris on Sunday to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics and the star-studded final show in France’s national stadium.

