Malaika Mihambo of Germany wins women's long jump gold at Tokyo Olympics Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the women's long jump gold with her final leap of 7.00 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Reuters Tokyo 03 August, 2021 09:19 IST Malaika Mihambo of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's long jump final. - AP Reuters Tokyo 03 August, 2021 09:19 IST Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the women's long jump gold with her final leap of 7.00 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria. READ: Yulimar Rojas breaks world record, wins women's triple jump gold in Tokyo After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.Reese and Brume finished tied on 6.97 but the American took the silver owing to her second-best jump of 6.95 which was five centimetres longer than Brume's 6.90.