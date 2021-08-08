Boxing: Ireland's Kellie Harrington wins lightweight gold at Tokyo Olympics

Ireland's Kellie Harrington defeated Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win women's lightweight boxing gold on Sunday in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old top seed, who works as a part-time cleaner at a psychiatric hospital in Dublin, won the title on a unanimous points decision.

Ferreira, 28, who entered Kokugikan Arena wearing a bandana in Brazil's blue and yellow colours, stung Harrington with a right hook early in the first round and had the better of the opening half of the bout.

#Boxing



KELLIE HARRINGTON IS THE OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!!



She has beaten Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil by unanimous decision in the Women's Light (57-60kg) to win GOLD FOR IRELAND!

#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 #HakunaMatata #Olympics pic.twitter.com/cppHxW52GE — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021

Ferreira, the 2019 world champion, was the aggressor, but Harrington was picking her off, and they went to the final round with the Olympic title in the balance.

Harrington was in tears after the decision went in her favour, with a contingent of the Brazilian squad in the mostly empty arena booing the scoring.

Cuba's Cruz wins men's lightweight gold

Andy Cruz of Cuba beat Keyshawn Davis of the United States to win the men's lightweight boxing gold medal.

Davis won silver, while Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia and Harry Garside of Australia won bronze as losing semifinalists.