Tokyo Olympics

Golfer Diksha Dagar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

India's Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Games after South Africa's Paula Reto withdrew from the Games and Austria decided not to make a reallocation for Sarah Schober.

29 July, 2021 09:35 IST

Diksha Dagar is set to be the second Indian woman golfer to participate in Tokyo Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES

India's Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after South Africa's Paula Reto withdrew from the Games and Austria decided not to make a reallocation for its golfer Sarah Schober.

The International Golf Federation reallocated the vacant spot to Diksha Dagar.

 

The Indian Golf Union confirmed the news on Twitter. Union wrote: "Notably, Diksha Dagar is not in the Olympic village at the time but the Indian Golf Union stated that they would ensure she reaches Tokyo on time.

"Rest assured, we will spare no effort to get her to Tokyo. Let us all hope for the best. Jai Hind," Union said. 

Apart from Dagar, Aditi Ashok will also represent India in women's golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

