Golfer Diksha Dagar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

India's Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after South Africa's Paula Reto withdrew from the Games and Austria decided not to make a reallocation for its golfer Sarah Schober.

The International Golf Federation reallocated the vacant spot to Diksha Dagar.

BREAKING NEWS Paula Reto (RSA) has withdrawn frm Tokyo & Austria declined reallocation for Sarah Schober; position has been reallocated by IGF to our Diksha Dagar. Best wishes to her. — IndianGolfUnion (@IndianGolfUnion) July 28, 2021

The Indian Golf Union confirmed the news on Twitter. Union wrote: "Notably, Diksha Dagar is not in the Olympic village at the time but the Indian Golf Union stated that they would ensure she reaches Tokyo on time.

"Rest assured, we will spare no effort to get her to Tokyo. Let us all hope for the best. Jai Hind," Union said.

Apart from Dagar, Aditi Ashok will also represent India in women's golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.