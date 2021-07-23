Tokyo Olympics: How does archery ranking work? What's next for Deepika, Atanu, Pravin and Tarundeep

The Indian campaign in the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday as Indian archers take to the range on Friday. Individual 'ranking' events have already began at Tokyo. Here is a list of them and a guide to understanding the ranking system.

The ranking round basically seeds players into elimination brackets.



RELATED | Tokyo 2020 Olympics Archery highlights, Day 1 - Deepika 9th; Pravin, Atanu outside top-30 in individual ranking

How does the ranking round work?

In the individual competition, there is a field of 64 archers. In team events, there are 16 teams participating.

In the ranking round, each athlete has 72 arrows to manage a maximum score of 720 points. The #1 archer from the ranking round competes against #64, #2 against #63, and so on.



Teams are ranked based on the combined scores of both archers in the round.

From here, the medal round follows a knockout tournament format, where a loss eliminates the competitor in question.

Does the same format persist going forward?

This applies to all rounds besides the semifinal. In that round, the losers move into the bronze medal tie while winners advance to fight for gold.

The ranking round procedure applies to all five archery events in the Olympics.

Ranking round - based on total points

Other stages - direct head-to-head knockout



READ: Tokyo Olympics, Archery: Deepika, Atanu, Tarundeep, Pravin carry India's hopes

Breaking down the scoring

The elimination brackets work in a head-to-head fashion, much like sets in racquet sports like tennis and badminton. The two archers pitted against each other compete in a best-of-five 'end' format. In every 'end', both archers get to shoot three arrows each and the athlete with the highest score at the end of each end is awarded two points. In case of a tie, both archers get a point each. The first to reach six points (or wins three ends) wins the round.

The higher ranked archer will decide the order of shooting in the first end while the lower ranked archer chooses the same in the next end. If there is a tie in points after five ends, a single arrow shoot-off is the way to decide the winner. Here too, the archer ranked higher gets to start. The archer who gets closest to the X in the centre wins. If the archers tie on the score in the shoot-out, it continues till a winner is determined.