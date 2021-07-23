Home FAQ Tokyo Olympics: How does archery ranking work? What's next for Deepika, Atanu, Pravin and Tarundeep Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das and the Indian archery contingent began their 2020 Olympic campaign with the ranking rounds on Friday. Here's how this works and how it decides their chances in the event. Team Sportstar 23 July, 2021 12:07 IST Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das Team Sportstar 23 July, 2021 12:07 IST The Indian campaign in the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday as Indian archers take to the range on Friday. Individual 'ranking' events have already began at Tokyo. Here is a list of them and a guide to understanding the ranking system. The ranking round basically seeds players into elimination brackets. RELATED | Tokyo 2020 Olympics Archery highlights, Day 1 - Deepika 9th; Pravin, Atanu outside top-30 in individual ranking How does the ranking round work?In the individual competition, there is a field of 64 archers. In team events, there are 16 teams participating. In the ranking round, each athlete has 72 arrows to manage a maximum score of 720 points. The #1 archer from the ranking round competes against #64, #2 against #63, and so on. Teams are ranked based on the combined scores of both archers in the round. From here, the medal round follows a knockout tournament format, where a loss eliminates the competitor in question. Does the same format persist going forward?This applies to all rounds besides the semifinal. In that round, the losers move into the bronze medal tie while winners advance to fight for gold. The ranking round procedure applies to all five archery events in the Olympics. Ranking round - based on total pointsOther stages - direct head-to-head knockoutREAD: Tokyo Olympics, Archery: Deepika, Atanu, Tarundeep, Pravin carry India's hopes Breaking down the scoringThe elimination brackets work in a head-to-head fashion, much like sets in racquet sports like tennis and badminton. The two archers pitted against each other compete in a best-of-five 'end' format. In every 'end', both archers get to shoot three arrows each and the athlete with the highest score at the end of each end is awarded two points. In case of a tie, both archers get a point each. The first to reach six points (or wins three ends) wins the round. The higher ranked archer will decide the order of shooting in the first end while the lower ranked archer chooses the same in the next end. If there is a tie in points after five ends, a single arrow shoot-off is the way to decide the winner. Here too, the archer ranked higher gets to start. The archer who gets closest to the X in the centre wins. If the archers tie on the score in the shoot-out, it continues till a winner is determined. How the Indians fared in the ranking round this time:WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL RANKING: Deepika Kumari finishes ninth with a 54 off the last set of six arrows. She will meet Bhutan's Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the next round. MEN'S INDIVIDUAL RANKING: The Indian men's archers struggle to make an impact. Pravin Jadhav finishes in 31st with 656, 54 in the final End. Atanu Das in 35th with 653 (53), and Tarundeep Rai in 37th with 652 (55).MIXED TEAM RANKING: India's Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finish with a total score of 1319. They are ranked ninth among 29 teams. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :