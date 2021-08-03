Tokyo Olympics

Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of'

USA's Jade Carey says her dreams have come true after winning gold in the women's gymnastics floor event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 August, 2021 08:24 IST
