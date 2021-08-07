Bajrang Punia Men's Freestyle Bronze Medal Match, Tokyo 2020 Live: Bajrang eyes podium finish, to face Daulet Niyazbekov

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match in the 65kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia lost to three time world champion Haji Aliyev 12-5 in the semifinal of the 65kg category. He will play for bronze on Saturday. He will face Daulet Niyazbekov. Bajrang's bout is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST. Bajrang's bout will take place at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

Bajrang Form guide: 2021: Gold at Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series, Italy; Silver at Asian championships, Kazakhstan; 2020: Silver at Asian championships in Delhi.

BOUT PREVIEW

Westler Bajrang Punia’s dream of winning an Olympic gold medal was shattered as he lost to three-time world champion Haji Aliyev 12-5 in their 65kg semifinal bout on Friday.

Bajrang has a chance to win the bronze medal on Saturday. Bajrang will become the second Indian wrestler to finish on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics if he wins.

Bajrang’s coach Shako Bendinitis felt the refereeing was poor and had a large impact on the result. "The referee was not on Bajrang's side today and it affected him psychologically," he said.

"Tomorrow is a new day and Bajrang has an even more important match. You are assured of at least a silver medal when you go into a final, but you have nothing if you lose tomorrow."

Bajrang sneaked past Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his first bout and then got past Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi at the very death of their quarterfinal bout. The Indian, who had a small limp walking into the arena, was put on the activity clock twice against the Iranian. Bajrang managed a buzzer-beating pin on Akmataliev to move into the medal round.

The second-ranked Bajrang had injured his right knee during the Ali Aliyev memorial tournament in Russia in June.